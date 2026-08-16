Deadly Palm Springs Crash Involving Motorcycle Under Investigation

A deadly crash involving two vehicles and a motorcycle that left one person dead is under investigation in Palm Springs.

The crash happened earlier Sunday at the intersection of North Indian Canyon Drive and Teagarden Drive.

According to the California Highway Patrol, first responders found a motorcyclist trapped underneath a pickup truck.

Crews worked to free the motorcyclist from beneath the truck. Images from the scene were also submitted by a viewer.

The Riverside County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.