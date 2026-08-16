Indio High School Football Embraces New Coach, New System for 2026 Season

The 2026 high school football season is just days away, and Indio High School is entering the new season with plenty of changes — and plenty of excitement.

The Rajahs have a new head coach, a new system and a new league as they prepare for their first games of the season.

Several Indio seniors say they are eager to take the field after months of preparation.

“We put in a lot of work,” one senior said. “We’re just ready to come out this season and show what we can do.”

Players say practices have taken on a faster pace under the new coaching staff, with a greater emphasis on energy and execution. Indio will also compete in a new league this season.

The Rajahs are leaving the Desert Valley League and will compete in the Sun Valley League, where they will face teams including Desert Mirage High School and Cathedral City High School.

For the players, the work leading up to Friday nights starts long before they take the field. Lifting weights, watching film and conditioning have all been key parts of their preparation.

That work is especially important as the team adjusts to a new system under head coach James Dockery. Dockery, a former NFL player and coach at Xavier Prep High School, takes over the Indio program with the challenge of establishing a new system while building on the school's proud football tradition.

Dockery says the key during his first season is keeping things simple and focusing on doing a few things well. He also credits his coaching staff, saying roughly 70% of the staff has worked together for nearly a decade.

For Dockery, the goal goes beyond wins and losses. He says he wants his players to understand what it means to represent Indio High School and bring pride back to the Rajahs football program.

With a new coach, new system and new league, Indio is ready to see what it can accomplish when the 2026 Friday Night Lights season officially gets underway.