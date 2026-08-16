Jackie the Bald Eagle Memorial Continues to Grow in Big Bear Valley

A memorial honoring Jackie, the beloved bald eagle from Big Bear Valley, continues to grow as people gather to remember the famous bird.

What began as a place for people to leave flowers and personal tributes has become a gathering spot for Jackie’s many fans.

Photos submitted by a viewer show the growing memorial in Fawnskin over the weekend, with visitors continuing to leave messages and other tributes in Jackie’s memory.

Jackie died August 10 after spending several weeks receiving intensive care at the Ojai Raptor Center. She was 14 years old.

For years, Jackie captured the attention of people around the world through a live nest camera operated by Friends of Big Bear Valley, which allowed viewers to follow her life and her nesting activities.

Her death has prompted an outpouring of grief from people who followed her story, with the Fawnskin memorial offering visitors a place to pay their respects and celebrate her legacy.