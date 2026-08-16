Judge Presses DOJ Over Release of Jeffrey Epstein Records

A federal judge is demanding answers from the Justice Department over its handling of records connected to Jeffrey Epstein, warning DOJ lawyers that failure to comply with court orders could lead to contempt proceedings.

Judge Emmet Sullivan of the US District Court for the District of Columbia questioned Justice Department attorneys Thursday about why some records from investigations into Epstein have not been released.

The case was filed by journalist Katie Phang and seeks the release of FBI documents related to Epstein, along with the lifting of certain redactions involving people who communicated with him.

Sullivan questioned why handwritten notes from FBI interviews were not included among the millions of pages previously released by the Justice Department. He also raised concerns about records written in foreign languages and questioned why the department had not explained when it would publish information about redactions in the Federal Register, as required by Congress.

“The public has a right to know what the hell is going on in this case,” Sullivan said during the hearing, adding that victims and the court also have a right to know.

The judge also referenced his experience overseeing the corruption case against former Sen. Ted Stevens, an Alaska Republican. Sullivan previously held Justice Department prosecutors in civil contempt after discovering that prosecutors had withheld information from Stevens’ defense.

Sullivan warned Thursday that contempt proceedings could have lasting consequences for DOJ attorneys’ careers.

The Justice Department said it remains focused on protecting victims’ privacy. A department spokesperson said some of the emails receiving public attention were sent by women who identify as victims and argued that revealing their identities would violate a separate court order.

The judge emphasized that the Justice Department lawyers involved in the current case were not being sanctioned and said he was simply making sure everyone understood the court’s expectations.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.