Justice Department Decision Creates Confusion Over Federal Gun Registration Rules

A recent federal court ruling striking down registration requirements for certain firearms and suppressors has taken effect, but confusion remains over exactly who is covered.

A federal judge in Texas ruled August 5 that registration requirements under the National Firearms Act for suppressors, short-barreled rifles, short-barreled shotguns and certain other weapons were unconstitutional after Congress eliminated the $200 tax previously associated with those items.

The Justice Department did not seek an immediate stay before the court's deadline, allowing the ruling to take effect. However, the decision was not issued as a nationwide injunction. It applies to the plaintiffs and certain individuals and entities connected to them, meaning gun owners elsewhere may not automatically be covered.

The Justice Department still has time to appeal the decision, leaving the long-term status of the regulations unresolved.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it will continue processing National Firearms Act forms consistent with applicable law, regulations and agency policy. The agency also said it cannot provide individual legal advice or interpret the court's ruling for gun owners.

The ruling has been celebrated by gun-rights organizations, which argue that eliminating the underlying tax removed the constitutional basis for the registration requirements. Gun Owners of America members have already completed suppressor transfers without the federal registration process covered by the ruling.

Gun-safety organizations, meanwhile, have criticized the Justice Department's decision not to immediately challenge the ruling, arguing that registration and background-check requirements have provided important safeguards for decades.

Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Andrew Clyde, have urged the Justice Department not to appeal and to apply the ruling more broadly.

For now, the legal landscape remains unsettled, with the court's ruling in effect for those covered by it while the Justice Department weighs its next steps.

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