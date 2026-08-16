Minivan Fire Causes Temporary Lane Closures on I-10

A minivan caught fire on the eastbound I-10 near the Washington Street exit Sunday afternoon, temporarily closing some lanes as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the fire was reported around 3 p.m.

Video submitted by Emilio Corsetti shows the minivan burning on the side of the freeway as firefighters responded.

Some eastbound lanes were temporarily closed while crews battled the fire, but all lanes have since reopened.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

No injuries have been reported.