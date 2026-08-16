Ojai Raptor Center Warns of Jackie Merchandise Scams

A Southern California wildlife rehabilitation center is warning the public about possible scams involving merchandise featuring Jackie, the famous Big Bear bald eagle who died earlier this month.

The Ojai Raptor Center says it has seen online listings for Jackie-themed merchandise claiming that sales would benefit the rehabilitation center.

But staff say that is not the case.

According to the center, it has not partnered with anyone to produce Jackie merchandise or receive proceeds from its sales. The Ojai Raptor Center says the only organization that approached its staff about a merchandise collaboration was Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit that advocated for Jackie and other wildlife in the Big Bear area.

The center says it supports Friends of Big Bear Valley and the project, but specifically requested that none of the merchandise proceeds be donated to the Ojai Raptor Center.

The center is urging anyone who wants to support its work to use its official website and verified fundraising pages before making a donation or purchasing merchandise.

Wildlife rehabilitation centers rely heavily on public donations to provide care for injured, orphaned and displaced animals, and the Ojai Raptor Center is reminding supporters to make sure their contributions reach the intended organization.