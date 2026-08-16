Road Work Continues in Palm Springs on Monday

Crews will continue work on road reconfiguration projects in Palm Springs beginning Monday, August 17.

Work on Racquet Club Road will take place between North Palm Canyon Drive and East Vista Chino.

Crews will also continue construction on South Palm Canyon Drive, with work stretching from East Palm Canyon Drive to Acanto Drive. “No Parking” signs will be posted along the affected routes while crews work in the area.

Drivers traveling through both construction zones are encouraged to slow down, use caution and watch for lane closures.

Motorists should allow extra time for their commute and be prepared for changing traffic conditions as work continues.