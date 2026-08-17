2028 Olympics: San Clemente Prepares for Surfing Competition at Lower Trestles

The countdown to the 2028 Summer Olympics is underway, and a familiar face from the Coachella Valley is helping prepare a nearby Southern California community for the global event.

San Clemente will host Olympic surfing at Lower Trestles, one of the region’s most famous surf breaks, during the 2028 Games. The competition is expected to put the Southern California surf town in the international spotlight.

For local surfers, the Olympics are both exciting and potentially challenging. While residents are looking forward to seeing some of the world’s best surfers compete on their home waves, some also hope the event does not permanently change the character of the popular surf spot.

Excitement is already building at local surf shops, where residents are preparing for an influx of visitors and attention.

USA Surfing, the national governing organization for the sport in the United States, is headquartered in San Clemente, making the city an important center for American surfing and Olympic preparations.

Helping lead those preparations is San Clemente City Manager Andy Hall, who previously served as the city manager of Cathedral City.

Hall said the city expects it will be able to accommodate only about 2,000 spectators at Lower Trestles during the Olympic competition. Regular surfing events can draw between 6,000 and 7,000 people.

To help address that difference, San Clemente is planning viewing parties and other community events so residents and visitors can experience the Olympic competition beyond the limited number of spectators who can attend at the surf venue.

With athletes and fans expected from around the world, San Clemente is preparing for its chance to showcase its surf culture on the Olympic stage.

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