AI Boom Drives San Francisco Housing Market as Home Prices Surge

San Francisco’s housing market is surging as the artificial intelligence boom brings wealthy tech workers back to the city and its suburbs.

The median San Francisco home price has reached $1.7 million, according to Redfin, while about one-third of Bay Area home purchases between April and June were made with cash. Real estate agents say some highly sought-after homes have received offers more than $1 million above the asking price.

One San Francisco home listed for $6.5 million recently sold for more than $8 million after receiving multiple offers.

The surge is being fueled in part by newly wealthy AI workers and investors. Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather says AI is concentrating wealth among a smaller group of people, creating an especially competitive housing market.

The competition is also affecting renters. One-bedroom rents in San Francisco are up nearly 23% from a year ago, while two-bedroom rents have increased nearly 26%, according to rental marketplace Zumper. The average two-bedroom rent has now surpassed New York City.

San Francisco’s housing market suffered after the COVID-19 pandemic as tens of thousands of residents left and remote work reduced demand for city housing. The median home price fell to $1.28 million in January 2023.

That trend has since reversed as major AI companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, require many employees to work in person at least part of the time.

The market could become even more competitive if the two AI companies go public. Redfin estimates employees at OpenAI and Anthropic could collectively have enough wealth from potential IPOs to purchase nearly 29% of homes in the San Francisco metropolitan area.

Some sellers are already trying to capitalize on that potential wealth. At least two San Francisco listings reviewed by CNN indicated sellers would consider accepting shares of OpenAI or Anthropic as payment.

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