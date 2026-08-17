Back-to-School Sleep: Why Experts Say Kids Should Reset Their Bedtime Now

With the new school year approaching, families are getting backpacks and school supplies ready — but health experts say there is another routine parents should reset: sleep.

During Your Health Today, health experts highlighted the importance of helping children transition from relaxed summer schedules to consistent school-year bedtimes.

For many families, summer means later nights and more flexibility. Parent Han Hoffman said her middle-school children begin winding down around 8 p.m., with lights out at 9 p.m. The family also keeps screens out of the bedrooms.

Experts say creating time to relax before bedtime can be just as important as setting a specific bedtime. Parents may want to reduce evening screen use and avoid overscheduling children with sports and other activities.

The issue can be especially important for teenagers. Puberty naturally shifts the body's internal clock, making it harder for many teens to fall asleep early. At the same time, adolescents are particularly sensitive to the effects of sleep deprivation as their brains continue developing.

A lack of sleep can also affect students after they arrive at school. Michigan State Representative Steve Frisbee, who sponsored the state's sleep deprivation awareness resolution, said tired students may not be operating at their peak capacity for learning and retaining information.

Experts recommend beginning the transition before the first day of school rather than waiting until classes start. Gradually moving bedtime and wake-up times earlier can help children adjust to their new schedules.

Parents can also establish repeatable nighttime routines, reduce screen time before bed and protect some downtime during busy school weeks.

The goal is to help children start the school year rested, focused and ready to learn.

Your Health Today is brought to you by Inland Empire Health Plan.

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