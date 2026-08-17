California launches school zone safety campaign as students return to class

As students head back to school, California traffic safety officials are urging drivers to slow down and stay alert near school zones.

The California Office of Traffic Safety has launched its “ABCs for a School Zone Safety” campaign. ABC stands for “Being Alert for Bicyclists and Children Crossing.”

The campaign runs through the end of August and includes English and Spanish safety messages reminding drivers to obey posted speed limits, watch for students and stop for school buses.

The California Highway Patrol is also increasing enforcement in school zones, targeting speeding, failure to yield and other unsafe driving behaviors.

Officials are also highlighting concerns surrounding e-bike safety. State data shows children ages 14 and younger had the highest number of e-bike injuries among all age groups in California from 2018 through 2024.

Drivers are being reminded that school zones can have increased pedestrian and bicycle traffic, particularly during arrival and dismissal times.

Traffic safety officials are encouraging motorists to remain focused, avoid distractions and give children and bicyclists extra time and space when crossing streets or traveling near schools.

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