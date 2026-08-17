California Voters Divided on Propositions 39 and 40, New Poll Finds

California voters are divided over two high-profile measures headed to the November ballot, according to a new Berkeley IGS poll.

Proposition 40 would impose a one-time 5% tax on the assets of billionaires who were California residents as of January 1, with some exceptions. Supporters say the measure could generate potentially tens of millions of dollars, with most of the money going toward health care and the remainder supporting education and food assistance.

The Berkeley IGS poll found 48% of voters said they would support Proposition 40, while 41% said they would vote against it.

The other major measure, Proposition 39, would require government-issued identification for people voting in person and add new verification requirements for voters casting ballots by mail.

The poll found 51% of voters opposed Proposition 39, compared with 42% who said they support it.

Proposition 39 is also showing a significant partisan divide. The measure has strong support among Republican and conservative voters, while Democrats and liberal voters largely oppose it.

With the November election approaching, the poll suggests both measures could face closely divided voters as campaigns continue to make their cases to California residents.

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