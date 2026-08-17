CHP Issues Silver Alert for missing 87-Year-Old from Desert Hot Springs

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert across Southern California for an 87-year-old woman missing from Desert Hot Springs.

87-Year-Old Marie Brumble was last seen in Desert Hot Springs near Dillon Rd. & Corkill Rd. Saturday afternoon around 3:30pm.

She is believed to be on foot.

Brumble was described as white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a purple dress and straw hat

and carrying a purse with a white strap.



Anyone with information regarding Brumble's whereabouts was urged to call 911.

The Silver Alert was also in effect San Bernardino, San Diego, Imperial and Los Angeles counties.



The CHP activates a Silver Alert when an elderly or developmentally or cognitively impaired person goes missing and is determined to be at-risk to help them be recovered more quickly.