Cristiano Ronaldo Hints Retirement Could Come After 2026 Season

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that the 2026 season could be his final year playing professional soccer, potentially bringing an end to one of the most decorated careers in the sport’s history.

The 41-year-old forward said in a recent interview with Vogue that he wants to leave a “spectacular legacy” and spend more time with his family after 25 years of professional soccer.

“This is probably my last year of football,” Ronaldo said.

Ronaldo has won five Ballon d’Or awards and has collected major trophies with clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. He has also become Portugal’s all-time leading star on the international stage.

Ronaldo played and scored at the 2026 World Cup, appearing in his sixth tournament, an all-time record.

The veteran forward has scored 976 goals for club and country and is approaching another historic milestone: 1,000 career goals.

Ronaldo remains under contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr for one more season, giving him an opportunity to pursue the 1,000-goal mark before potentially ending his playing career.

Ronaldo said he already has plans for life after soccer, including spending more time with his family, traveling and playing padel.

He acknowledged that leaving the sport could create a significant change in his daily life after spending roughly a quarter-century competing at the highest level.

“Football could leave a big hole,” Ronaldo said, explaining that he would need to find different ways to stay busy and enjoy life after his playing career.

For now, Ronaldo has one final season ahead of him and a chance to add another milestone to an already record-breaking career.

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