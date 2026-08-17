Ferrari’s First Electric Car Sells for Record $40 Million at Auction

Ferrari’s first fully electric car has made automotive history, with a one-of-a-kind version selling for $40 million at a charity auction in California.

The Ferrari Luce “Chassis 0” sold Saturday during Monterey Car Week through RM Sotheby’s, setting a record for the most expensive new car ever sold at auction. The previous record was $26 million for a one-off Ferrari Daytona SP3 sold in 2025.

The bespoke Luce was originally estimated at $1.1 million, meaning the final price was more than 36 times the estimate. The vehicle was specially configured through Ferrari’s Tailor Made customization program and features an exclusive exterior finish and customized interior.

The Luce represents a major change for Ferrari as the company moves into the fully electric vehicle market. The model drew mixed reactions when it was unveiled in May, with some Ferrari enthusiasts criticizing its departure from the automaker’s traditional styling.

The standard Luce is priced at about $640,000, while deliveries are expected to begin later this year. The auctioned “Chassis 0” will return to Ferrari’s headquarters in Maranello before being delivered to its buyer in 2027.

All proceeds from the $40 million auction will benefit educational initiatives through the Ferrari Foundation. The buyer was not initially identified in the auction announcement.

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