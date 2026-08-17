Friday Night Lights returns to NBC Palm Springs for the 2026 high school football season

Friday Night Lights is back for the 2026 high school football season on NBC Palm Springs.

Starting this week, NBC Palm Springs will keep fans up to date with the latest high school football scores and standings every Friday night following the games.

This year also brings a new feature to Friday Night Lights: the NBC Top Three.

The NBC Palm Springs sports team will compile some of the best high school football plays from Friday night's games. On Saturday, those plays will be showcased as a Top Five, giving viewers the opportunity to vote for their favorite.

Fans can vote through the NBC Palm Springs website and social media platforms to determine which play earns the No. 1 spot.

The player responsible for the top-ranked play will receive a cash prize for Play of the Week, sponsored by Honda of the Desert.

The NBC Top Three will be unveiled following Sunday Night Football, giving high school football fans another reason to follow the best plays from around the Coachella Valley each week.

With the 2026 season underway, NBC Palm Springs is bringing local high school football fans scores, standings and a new way to celebrate the biggest plays of the week.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.