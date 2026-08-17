Hawaii Recovers After Hurricane Lala Brings Strong Winds, Rain and Power Outages

Hawaii residents are continuing to recover after Hurricane Lala brushed past the Big Island over the weekend before weakening to a tropical storm.

The storm brought heavy rain and strong winds that knocked down trees and damaged power lines, leaving about 200,000 customers without electricity.

Utility crews responded to affected areas and began working to restore power. Residents described difficult conditions as crews worked to clear fallen trees and debris from roads and power lines.

“We haven't had electricity all night,” one resident said while surveying the damage. “All these trees are down on top of wires, so we're just hoping emergency crews get to us and help us out.”

Hawaii Governor Josh Green said Sunday that the state had received reports of at least 100 homes being damaged.

The storm’s impact also disrupted transportation across the islands. The Hawaii Department of Transportation said all airports have reopened, but state officials are advising travelers to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight information.

As crews continue restoration and cleanup efforts, residents are being urged to remain cautious around downed trees and power lines.

The storm was downgraded after passing near Hawaii, but officials say recovery efforts will continue as communities assess the full extent of the damage.

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