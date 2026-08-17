Human Remains Found Near Tucson, No Indication They’re Linked to Nancy Guthrie Case

Human remains were found Monday in a desert area near Tucson, about 15 miles from the home of Nancy Guthrie, but authorities say there is currently no indication the discovery is connected to the investigation into her disappearance.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were discovered near West Ajo Way and South La Cholla Boulevard in Arizona. Investigators said the remains appear to have been at the location for an extended period of time.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue deputies responded to the scene as authorities investigate the discovery.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her home in Arizona’s Catalina Foothills on February 1. She was last seen January 31 and was apparently taken from her home without her phone or critical medications.

Investigators have continued working to determine what happened to Guthrie. In July, authorities released the full contents of a ransom note and a follow-up letter sent to her family that claimed she had died. Officials said the release was intended to generate new leads.

Investigators are also continuing laboratory analysis of DNA found at Guthrie’s home.

Savannah Guthrie and her family have continued to ask for information that could help locate Nancy Guthrie. The family is offering a $1 million reward for information that leads to her recovery.

Authorities have not indicated that Monday’s discovery changes the investigation into Guthrie’s disappearance.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.