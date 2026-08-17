Illinois South Suburbs Push for Federal Disaster Assistance After Severe Storms

Communities in the southern suburbs of Chicago are continuing to clean up after repeated rounds of severe weather, as local leaders push for federal disaster assistance.

In Lansing, residents are still dealing with damage from back-to-back storms. Uprooted trees, damaged homes, sidewalks, streets, curbs and other infrastructure remain visible throughout the community.

Residents say they were still recovering from a tornado that struck in July when another round of severe weather hit weeks later.

“We need the help we needed now, and we need them boots on the ground,” one local leader said, calling for assistance regardless of political affiliation.

Cleanup is also underway in Flossmoor, where officials say progress has been slow because of the extent of the damage and dense vegetation.

The push for federal assistance comes as neighboring Indiana has already received federal disaster assistance. Illinois is still working through the approval process.

South suburban leaders say the damage in their communities is comparable to areas across the state line and are asking the federal government to provide similar support.

While officials continue their efforts, residents and local organizations are also helping one another. In Lynwood, a community food truck event provided free meals and resources to residents affected by the storms.

Local leaders say the recovery will take time and are urging state and federal officials to provide additional resources as cleanup continues.

The White House was contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of the report.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.