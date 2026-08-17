Iran Challenges U.S. Over Strait of Hormuz as Questions Grow About Military Readiness

Iran is challenging the United States over the Strait of Hormuz as tensions remain high nearly six months into the conflict.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister said the strategic waterway would be “opened and closed only under Iran’s command,” responding to comments from President Donald Trump that he would soon declare the Strait of Hormuz a U.S. territory.

The comments come as questions are also being raised about the readiness and conditions facing American military personnel.

At least two U.S. military vessels have faced claims involving low morale and severe mental health challenges among service members. The White House has denied those claims.

Retired Admiral Mike Mullen, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the truth about conditions in the military is likely somewhere in the middle. He also pointed to lessons learned from the Vietnam War about the challenges of lengthy deployments.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats are seeking answers from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

All 13 Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee signed a letter asking the Pentagon about the ship, including when service members deployed aboard the vessel will be able to return home.

The USS George Washington has also drawn attention as it is expected to replace the Abraham Lincoln. A new social media video from an account representing the ship highlighted food services aboard the vessel.

Iran continues to signal that the conflict is far from over, while the United States faces ongoing military, political and economic challenges connected to the war.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a major focus because of its importance to global energy supplies and the potential impact continued disruptions could have on gasoline and energy prices.

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