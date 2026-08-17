Iran responds to Trump's Strait of Hormuz comments

Iran is responding to President Donald Trump's comments about the Strait of Hormuz, while questions are also being raised about the condition and readiness of the U.S. military.

Iran's deputy foreign minister said the strategic waterway will be opened and closed only under Iran's command.

The comments came after Trump suggested the U.S. could seek control of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump also asked Americans to accept potentially higher gas prices as a consequence of the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised about conditions aboard at least two U.S. military vessels, including reports of low morale and serious mental health concerns among service members.

The White House has denied those claims.

Retired Admiral Mike Mullen, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the reality may be somewhere in the middle.

The USS George Washington has also shared a video promoting food services aboard the ship as it prepares to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats are pressing the Pentagon for answers about conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

All 13 Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee sent a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asking about the conditions facing service members and when they will be able to return home.

The developments come as there are few signs the conflict is nearing an end.