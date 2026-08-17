Jackie Memorial Grows in Big Bear Valley as Fans Continue to Pay Tribute

A memorial honoring Jackie continues to grow in Big Bear Valley as fans gather to remember the 14-year-old.

What began as a place for people to leave flowers and personal tributes has developed into a gathering spot for Jackie’s many fans.

Viewers have been sharing photos from visits to the memorial, including images from Fawnskin over the weekend showing the growing number of tributes.

Jackie died August 10 after spending weeks in intensive care. She was 14 years old.

The memorial has given friends, fans and community members a place to reflect and pay their respects as tributes continue to arrive in Big Bear Valley.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.