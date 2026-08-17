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Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Monday, August 17, 2026!

Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Monday, August 17, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under sunny skies this afternoon with above-normal high temperatures in the lower one-teens. More lower one-teens are forecast for your Tuesday, but under bands of fair-weather high clouds.

As far as surface moisture is concerned, today and tomorrow you can expect dew points in the 50s with middle-of-the-day relative humidity in the teens. The Valley will begin to feel some humidity on Wednesday, more-so on Thursday and Friday when dews move in the upper-60s.

I'm expected some monsoonal moisture to seep into Southern California on Friday which may play a role in triggering a few afternoon mountain storms in the San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountains. Stay tuned!

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 17, 2026

Coachella ValleyPalm SpringsWeather
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Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Monday, August 17, 2026!