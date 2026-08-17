Jonas Brothers Announce Acrisure Arena Stop on Burning Up Tour All Over Again

The Jonas Brothers are bringing their Burning Up Tour All Over Again to the Coachella Valley, announcing a 45-city North American tour that includes a stop at Acrisure Arena on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas are expanding the tour following sold-out celebrations at Madison Square Garden. The tour began as a special event honoring the band's iconic Burning Up Tour, the arena run that became a defining moment for the Jonas Brothers and their fans.

Magnus Ferrell and Deleasa will join the Jonas Brothers as special guests during the Acrisure Arena concert.

“Our last tour reminded us just how much this music means to us and to the fans who've been with us from the start,” the Jonas Brothers said in a statement. “We're taking The Burning Up Tour All Over Again on the road so we can relive it with all of you, city by city.”

The announcement comes during a major week for the band. The Jonas Brothers were recently announced as halftime performers for the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Australia. Camp Rock 3 premiered on Disney Channel last week before arriving on Disney+, nearly two decades after the original film debuted ahead of the Burning Up Tour.

On August 16, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas were inducted as Disney Legends at D23, recognizing their impact on music, film and television.

Tickets for the Acrisure Arena show will be available through a Spotify Reserved presale beginning Tuesday, August 18, at 8:28 a.m. local time. Additional presales will follow, with the general public on sale beginning Friday, August 21, at 10 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster and the Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena.

The tour will also feature VIP packages, including premium tickets, access to the pre-show Burnin' Up VIP Lounge and exclusive merchandise.

Acrisure Arena is also offering upgrades to The Compound, an outdoor VIP premium space near the stage featuring a hosted full-service bar, buffet, fire pits, mini golf and bocce ball.

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