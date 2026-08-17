Lake Powell Hits Record Low as Colorado River Water Crisis Deepens

Lake Powell, the second-largest reservoir in the United States, has fallen to its lowest level on record, adding to concerns about the worsening water crisis on the Colorado River.

The reservoir dropped to 3,519.91 feet on Saturday, breaking the previous record low of 3,519.92 feet set in April 2023, according to the US Bureau of Reclamation.

Lake Powell is now less than 30 feet above the level at which Glen Canyon Dam can no longer generate hydropower. The dam’s eight turbines provide electricity for communities across several Western states and can produce enough power to serve nearly 500,000 households each year.

Experts describe the situation as unprecedented. Lake Powell and downstream Lake Mead together hold nearly 60% of the water stored in the Colorado River basin.

The Colorado River supplies water to roughly 40 million people and supports more than 5 million acres of farmland across seven states, including California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Colorado.

Climate change, prolonged drought, warmer temperatures and decades of heavy water use have contributed to the river’s decline. The Colorado River has lost roughly 20% of its flow since 2000.

Lake Powell could reach its “minimum power pool” elevation of 3,490 feet this year if conditions continue. An even more severe scenario, known as “deadpool,” would occur below 3,370 feet, when water could no longer flow downstream through Glen Canyon Dam.

Experts say widespread taps running dry are not currently expected, but water managers are preparing for additional cuts. Federal authorities are also expected to announce reductions in Colorado River water use through 2028 after negotiations among the seven basin states failed to produce an agreement.

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