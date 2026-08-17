Luigi Mangione State Murder Trial Effectively Postponed After Federal Guilty Plea

Luigi Mangione’s state murder trial has effectively been postponed after a New York judge gave prosecutors additional time to respond to defense arguments that continuing the case would violate double jeopardy protections.

Manhattan Judge Gregory Carro ordered prosecutors Monday to respond by October 9 to Mangione’s motion to dismiss the state murder case on double jeopardy and constitutional grounds. The next hearing is scheduled for December 10.

Mangione had been scheduled to begin jury selection in the state case on September 8. His attorneys filed the motion after he pleaded guilty Friday to two federal stalking charges and admitted to fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Mangione faces second-degree murder and weapons charges in the New York state case.

Although Judge Carro did not explicitly adjourn the September trial, the case cannot move forward until the judge rules on the defense motions.

Mangione’s attorneys argue that prosecuting him in both federal and state court amounts to successive prosecutions for the same conduct. They also allege that federal and state prosecutors coordinated their cases in a way that was designed to avoid double jeopardy protections.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has said it remains committed to pursuing the state case and seeking justice for Thompson’s family.

Mangione faces a maximum sentence of life in prison on the federal charges. His federal sentencing is scheduled for eight days after the December 10 state court hearing.

Judge Carro’s eventual decision on the constitutional and legal issues could also be appealed.

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