Meta Faces Major Child Safety Trial in California This Week

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is facing a major legal battle over allegations that its social media platforms harm children and teenagers.

The trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday in federal court in Oakland, with four states, including California, bringing the case against the company.

The states accuse Meta of knowingly designing features on Facebook and Instagram to keep young users engaged and potentially addicted to the platforms.

The lawsuit also alleges that those features have contributed to the ongoing youth mental health crisis.

The states are seeking financial damages that could, in theory, reach as much as $1.4 trillion, along with changes to the way Meta operates its platforms.

The case could have significant implications for Meta and the broader social media industry as states continue to push for greater protections for young users.