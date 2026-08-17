National Thrift Store Day, Black Cat Appreciation Day and More: August 17 Holiday Calendar

Monday, August 17, 2026, brings several unusual and fun observances to the Hashtag Holiday Calendar, including National Thrift Store Day, National Black Cat Appreciation Day and National I Love My Feet Day.

National Thrift Store Day highlights the benefits of secondhand shopping and giving previously owned items another chance to be appreciated. Local options include Desert Best Friend’s Closet, Revivals and Goodwill, where shoppers can find unique items while also giving gently used belongings a second life.

It is also National Black Cat Appreciation Day, a day dedicated to celebrating black cats and pushing back against centuries-old superstitions surrounding them. Black cats are often unfairly associated with bad luck, despite being just as loving and playful as any other cats.

August 17 is also National I Love My Feet Day, encouraging people to appreciate the feet that carry them through everyday life. Suggestions include treating yourself to a foot massage or pedicure.

The day’s pop quiz focused on the word “feet,” with the first question asking which singer-songwriter had a breakout hit with “Head Over Feet” in 1996. The correct answer was Alanis Morissette, whose song appeared on her blockbuster album “Jagged Little Pill.”

The second question tested basic measurement knowledge: How many yards are in a mile? The answer is 1,760.

So whether you are shopping secondhand, appreciating a black cat or simply giving your feet some much-needed attention, August 17 offers plenty of reasons to celebrate.

The Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz is presented by One Coachella Valley.

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