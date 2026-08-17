Palm Springs Animal Shelter Adopts Out 83 Animals During Clear the Shelters

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter wrapped up another successful Clear the Shelters event Sunday, with dozens of animals finding new homes.

During the two-day adoption event, 83 animals were adopted, including 31 dogs and 52 cats.

The event was made possible in part by Marco Colantonio Realty, which sponsored the adoption fees. Waiving those fees helped reduce one of the biggest upfront costs for families looking to bring home a new pet.

For one local family, the event provided an especially meaningful opportunity to add another member to their household.

The family said they are expecting another baby and felt the time was right to bring home another pet.

Clear the Shelters is an annual nationwide effort designed to encourage pet adoptions and help shelters find permanent homes for animals in their care.

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter’s 83 adoptions add to the growing number of pets finding families through the event, while also helping create space for other animals in need.

The shelter continues to encourage residents considering adding a pet to their family to explore adoption and meet the animals available at the shelter.

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