Palm Springs, Palm Desert Road Construction: Major Valley Projects to Watch This Fall

Drivers across the Coachella Valley should prepare for several construction projects that could affect traffic in Palm Springs, Palm Desert and surrounding communities.

During the latest Know Before You Go segment, CV Sync program manager Chris Gunterson outlined current road work and several major projects expected to begin this fall.

In Palm Desert, construction continues on Monterey Avenue. Crews are expected to move into curb and gutter work, handicap-accessible ramps and eventually paving. The project is expected to continue through October. Drivers heading to businesses in the area are encouraged to consider alternate routes, including Dick Kelly Drive and Dinah Shore Drive.

In Palm Springs, construction on the west side of Tahquitz Canyon Way is scheduled to begin this week, with more activity expected next week. The work will stretch from Sunrise Way to El Cielo Road and could create congestion near the Palm Springs International Airport entrance and City Hall. Drivers are encouraged to use nearby side streets when possible.

Work is also progressing at Villa Escuela and Indian Canyon Drive, where crews are preparing the foundation for a new traffic signal cabinet and will soon install signal poles.

Meanwhile, the South Palm Canyon Bridge project is moving into another phase. Drivers heading south near Sunny Dunes Road should expect lane closures as crews work on the median.

Several additional projects are expected across the Valley this fall, including the Ramon Road Bridge widening, Avenue 50 bridge construction, pavement work on Bob Hope Drive and road widening projects on Avenue 48 and Avenue 50 in Indio.

Gunterson said the timing of construction depends largely on when project funding becomes available, while the Valley’s traditional offseason continues to shrink.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, put their phones away and allow extra time when traveling through construction zones.

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