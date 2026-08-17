Palm Springs Plaza Theatre offers guided tours of newly renovated venue

The Palm Springs Plaza Theatre is inviting guests to take an intimate look inside the recently renovated venue with “Tour the Plaza.”

The guided 90-minute experience begins September 30, with tours offered at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Visitors will learn about the theater’s history, from its glamorous beginnings to its recent restoration. Organizers say the tour will highlight the Plaza Theatre’s craftsmanship, history and impact on the Palm Springs community.

The experience offers guests a behind-the-scenes look at one of the city’s historic entertainment venues while learning more about the work that went into preserving and restoring the theater.

Tickets for “Tour the Plaza” go on sale Friday. Organizers say space is limited.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.