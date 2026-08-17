Petstar 2027 Photo Contest gives local pets a chance to be calendar stars

Pet owners across the Coachella Valley have a chance to show off their furry friends while supporting local animal organizations.

The Petstar 2027 Photo Contest kicked off August 15 and runs through September 30. The winning pet will be featured on the cover of the 2027 Petstar calendar.

It costs $25 to enter the contest, while votes cost $1 each.

All proceeds from the contest benefit Greater Palm Springs Animal Allies and its three local animal organizations.

Pet owners can enter their dogs, cats or other beloved companions for a chance to compete for the coveted calendar cover. And with each vote costing just $1, the competition could get serious as pet owners rally friends, family and fellow animal lovers to support their entries.

The contest is already underway and continues through the end of September, giving local pet lovers plenty of time to enter and vote for their favorite animals.

And in the newsroom, there was already one unofficial nomination: Mark’s dog, Hamlet.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.