Piero’s Pizzavino in Palm Desert offers Italian favorites and budget-friendly dining

Finding an affordable meal while dining out can be a challenge, but one Palm Desert restaurant is proving that quality food and budget-friendly prices can go hand in hand.

Piero’s Pizzavino in Palm Desert has been serving authentic Italian favorites for more than a decade. The restaurant offers everything from stone-fired pizzas to fresh-made pasta cooked al dente.

Customers say the restaurant is one of the best values in the Coachella Valley, offering generous portions without a hefty price tag.

“It’s like family style,” one customer said.

The restaurant’s happy hour menu is a major draw for bargain hunters. General Manager Rolando Navarro says happy hour runs open to close Sunday through Thursday and from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

During those hours, guests can find discounts on meals, appetizers and pizza, along with wine and craft cocktails.

“We like to offer deals,” Navarro said. “For the most part, it’s a lot of locals that continue to come back.”

Navarro says the restaurant also wants to make a good impression on the growing number of people moving to the Coachella Valley.

Customers say the combination of affordable prices and generous portions often means leaving with a to-go box.

As more diners look for ways to enjoy restaurant-quality meals without breaking the bank, Piero’s Pizzavino continues to offer Italian food alongside wallet-friendly dining options.

Make sure you check out our "Best Of" list, which includes Pieros Pizza!

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