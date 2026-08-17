Riverside County home prices rise to $649,000 as July sales decline

Buying a home in Riverside County became more expensive in July, even as fewer homes changed hands.

According to the California Association of Realtors, the county’s median home price rose to $649,000 last month. That’s more than 2% higher than June and up 3% from July of last year.

At the same time, home sales declined nearly 14% from June and were down slightly compared with July 2025.

Statewide, California’s median home price dipped below $900,000 for the first time in four months. Mortgage rates averaged about 6.5% during the month.

Realtors say elevated borrowing costs continue to slow buyer demand, making affordability a challenge for many prospective homeowners.

However, more homes are coming onto the market, giving buyers additional choices as California’s housing market moves into the traditionally slower fall season.

For Riverside County buyers, the combination of higher prices, fewer sales and increased inventory could create a changing market as the year progresses.

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