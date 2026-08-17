San Diego Stingray Stings Near Record as Warmer Waters Draw More Rays to Beaches

San Diego beaches are seeing an unusual increase in stingrays, with warmer ocean temperatures drawing more of the animals into shallow coastal waters and stingray stings approaching a yearly record.

San Diego lifeguards have treated more than 1,200 people for stingray stings so far this year. That compares with 1,350 people treated throughout all of last year.

Researchers say the round stingray is the species most commonly found near California beaches. The rays can grow to about 22 inches long and use their sand-colored bodies to camouflage themselves on the ocean floor.

The recent marine heat wave has pushed ocean temperatures as high as 80 degrees in some locations, creating conditions that attract stingrays as well as more people to the beach.

Experts recommend using the “stingray shuffle” when entering or leaving the water. Instead of taking large steps, beachgoers should shuffle their feet along the ocean floor, giving stingrays a chance to move away.

Researchers caution that the technique is not foolproof. Stingrays can use their barbs when they feel threatened, particularly if someone steps directly on them.

For people who are stung, researcher Zach Merson of Scripps Institution of Oceanography says soaking the affected area in hot water, as hot as can safely be tolerated, can help counteract the venom and reduce swelling.

Experts are not advising people to stay out of the ocean, but beachgoers are encouraged to remain aware that more stingrays are sharing the water this summer.

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