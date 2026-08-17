Stocks Fall as Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Close Lower Monday

U.S. stocks closed lower Monday, with all three major indexes posting losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 272.63 points, or 0.51%, to close at 53,459.78.

The S&P 500 dropped 40.70 points, or 0.52%, ending the session at 7,745.06.

The Nasdaq Composite declined 84.25 points, or 0.32%, to finish at 26,644.91.

The closing figures were reported by the New York Stock Exchange.

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