Business, Finance & Tech
Stocks Fall as Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Close Lower Monday
U.S. stocks closed lower Monday, with all three major indexes posting losses.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 272.63 points, or 0.51%, to close at 53,459.78.
The S&P 500 dropped 40.70 points, or 0.52%, ending the session at 7,745.06.
The Nasdaq Composite declined 84.25 points, or 0.32%, to finish at 26,644.91.
The closing figures were reported by the New York Stock Exchange.
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By: CNN Newsource
August 17, 2026
stock marketWall StreetDow JonesSP 500Nasdaqstock market todayAugust 17 2026New York Stock Exchangebusinesseconomystocks
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