Strawberry Prices Could Rise as US Investigates Mexican Imports

Americans could soon pay more for strawberries as the Trump administration investigates whether Mexican growers are selling winter-harvested berries in the United States at unfairly low prices.

The investigation could lead to tariffs on Mexican strawberry imports, potentially increasing costs for consumers. Nearly 98% of US strawberry imports came from Mexico last year, with shipments valued at more than $1 billion, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

The United States relies particularly heavily on Mexican strawberries during the winter, when domestic production slows.

The case was brought by Strawberry Growers for Fair Trade, a coalition of Florida strawberry producers. The growers argue that Mexican imports have expanded faster than demand for winter strawberries and have taken market share from US producers by selling at lower prices.

Daniel Pickard, lead counsel for the coalition, said any tariffs would likely have a relatively modest effect on consumer prices while helping US farmers compete.

The Commerce Department is expected to issue a preliminary finding in the case by August 18. That finding could call for additional tariffs, although the final rate could change before a final determination is made.

A similar situation occurred with certain Italian pasta imports last year. Commerce initially proposed additional antidumping duties as high as 92%, but ultimately lowered the rates to below 10% after reviewing additional information.

The strawberry investigation comes as consumers continue to face higher costs for everyday goods, raising concerns about affordability heading into the midterm elections.

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