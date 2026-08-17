Stray Kids Tie Rolling Stones, Adam Driver Joins ‘X-Men’ and Disney Legends Honored

Stray Kids are back on top of the Billboard 200.

The Korean boy band’s latest album, “This Is That,” debuted at No. 1, giving Stray Kids their ninth album to reach the top of the chart. The achievement ties the group with the Rolling Stones for the second-most No. 1 albums in Billboard 200 history. The Beatles hold the record with 19.

Meanwhile, Adam Driver is returning to the dark side.

The Oscar-nominated actor is set to play the villain Mr. Sinister in the upcoming “X-Men” movie, which is expected to be released in 2028. The role will mark Driver’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Horror fans are also getting a chance to celebrate one of the genre’s most iconic movies. Tuesday, August 18, is Texas Chainsaw Day, marking the date in 1973 when the events depicted in “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” take place.

The landmark horror film is returning to theaters Tuesday for one night only. Fans can find theater locations and ticket information through Fathom Entertainment.

In Anaheim, Anne Hathaway and Dwayne Johnson are among 11 honorees inducted as Disney Legends during a ceremony at Disney’s D23 fan event.

The 2026 Disney Legends class also includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, former Disney CEO Bob Iger and the Jonas Brothers.

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