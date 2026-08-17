Study Finds Traffic Deaths Rise 15% on Major Album Release Days

A new study suggests major album release days may come with an unexpected risk: more traffic deaths.

Researchers found traffic fatalities increased by about 15% on days when major new albums were released, compared with the days immediately before and after the releases.

The study, published Monday in JAMA Network Open, examined fatal crash data and music streaming activity from 2017 through 2022. Researchers identified the 10 most-streamed albums released during that period, including Taylor Swift's “Midnights,” Drake's “Certified Lover Boy” and Bad Bunny's “Un Verano Sin Ti.”

On average, researchers found about 121 traffic fatalities on non-release days compared with 139 deaths on major album release days — roughly 18 additional deaths.

The researchers said increased phone use on album release days could be one explanation. Drivers may be reaching for their phones to stream a new album, select songs or add music to a playlist.

The increase was particularly noticeable among younger drivers and was more pronounced among drivers who were alone and those who had not been drinking.

Researchers caution that the study cannot prove drivers were using their phones immediately before a crash. Other factors could also contribute to the increase, and the study focused only on fatal crashes.

Experts say the findings highlight how seemingly minor interactions with technology can take a driver's attention away from the road.

The researchers aren't suggesting people stop listening to music while driving. Instead, they recommend setting up music before putting the car in motion and avoiding interaction with phones or touchscreens while driving.

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