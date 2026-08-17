Trump Says US Will Reduce Military Exercises With South Korea

President Donald Trump says the United States will reduce joint military exercises with South Korea, citing his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea’s decision not to assist the United States in its war against Iran.

Trump made the announcement Sunday on social media, shortly before the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises were scheduled to begin. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday that the exercises began as planned, although it remained unclear whether their scope would be reduced following Trump’s comments.

The annual drills are designed to prepare US and South Korean forces for potential threats from North Korea. This year’s exercises were expected to include training for drone attacks, GPS disruptions and cyberattacks, with at least 18,000 South Korean troops scheduled to participate.

Trump criticized the exercises as costly and said they send an inappropriate and hostile signal to North Korea, pointing to what he described as his positive relationship with Kim.

South Korea has been a key US military ally for more than 70 years under a mutual defense treaty. The country also hosts Camp Humphreys, the largest US military installation overseas.

Trump also criticized South Korea for declining his request to assist the United States in its campaign involving Iran. South Korean officials said Monday they remained in close communication with Washington about ways to contribute to freedom of passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

North Korea has long condemned US-South Korean military exercises, calling them preparations for an attack. Kim has not publicly responded to Trump’s latest announcement.

Trump and Kim held three meetings during Trump’s first term as part of unsuccessful efforts to negotiate North Korean denuclearization. The two leaders have continued to describe their relationship positively since Trump returned to office.

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