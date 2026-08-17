Ukraine Warns of Patriot Missile Shortage as Interceptors Run Low

Ukraine is warning that a shortage of Patriot missile interceptors is leaving some of its most important air defense systems unable to respond to Russian ballistic missile attacks.

CNN was given access to a Patriot system on Ukrainian territory, where officials said the country has nearly run out of interceptors. CNN agreed not to disclose the system's specific model or location.

The Patriot system can intercept ballistic missiles, making it one of Ukraine's most important defenses against Russia's increasingly frequent attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the country needs about 5% of the US stockpile of Patriot interceptors to get through the winter but currently has only about 1%.

A Ukrainian Patriot engineer identified only as Dmytro told CNN that it was difficult to have the equipment available but not have missiles to fire.

The shortage has been worsened by increased global demand. Patriot interceptors were used extensively during the recent conflict involving Iran, with coalition forces reportedly firing an average of 225 interceptors per day during the first four days of the war.

According to the Foreign Policy Research Institute, Lockheed Martin produced 620 Patriot interceptors in 2025, averaging fewer than two per day. The Pentagon has since agreed to a seven-year deal aimed at increasing production to 2,000 interceptors annually by 2030.

Zelensky has also pushed for Ukraine to eventually manufacture Patriot interceptors under license from US defense contractors Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. He said Ukraine could provide engineers and facilities while allowing the companies to control the manufacturing operation.

The White House said no decisions or guarantees have been made regarding domestic Ukrainian production and emphasized the importance of protecting US technology.

For now, Ukrainian officials say the shortage leaves them facing a difficult choice as Russia continues launching missiles against civilian areas and critical infrastructure.

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