Victim Identified in Deadly Palm Springs Motorcycle Crash

A 36-year-old Desert Hot Springs man was killed Sunday morning in a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in Palm Springs.

The victim was identified as Lester Cordero.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Cordero was riding his motorcycle on North Indian Canyon Drive when he collided with a vehicle traveling west on Teagarden Drive.

First responders found Cordero trapped underneath the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene

.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Authorities say the driver remained cooperative at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. CHP has not released additional information about what led to the collision.