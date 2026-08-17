Who Is Natalie Harp? Trump Aide Drawn Into Feud With Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff has drawn attention to Natalie Harp, a little-known but influential aide to President Donald Trump, after invoking her during a campaign rally in Atlanta.

Ossoff, who is seeking reelection in November, criticized Trump’s leadership and military policies Sunday while also referencing Harp, calling her a close aide who travels with the president.

The comments quickly drew a response from Trump, who compared Ossoff to Pee-wee Herman and said he would “much rather do other things.” White House officials also launched personal attacks against the Georgia senator.

The exchange has renewed interest in Harp, who has become one of Trump’s trusted personal aides and frequently accompanies him during trips and other activities.

Harp first gained Trump’s attention in 2019 after publicly discussing her experience living with bone cancer and crediting Trump’s “Right to Try” policies. She later appeared at conservative political events and worked for One America News Network before becoming Trump’s personal assistant in 2022.

Harp is now described as an informational gatekeeper for the president. She often travels with Trump and reportedly assists him with communications, including social media posts and text messages.

Ossoff is running for a second Senate term against Republican Rep. Mike Collins, a Trump ally who has received the president’s endorsement. The Georgia race is considered an important contest ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The dispute involving Harp comes as Ossoff increasingly positions the Senate race as a referendum on Trump’s administration and his handling of issues including government spending, corruption and foreign policy.

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