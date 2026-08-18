60-day U.S.-Iran deadline expires without peace deal as tensions rise over Strait of Hormuz

The 60-day deadline for the United States and Iran to reach a broader agreement has expired without a peace deal, as the conflict approaches the six-month mark.

The deadline was part of a memorandum of understanding signed in June that was intended to pave the way toward ending the fighting and addressing Iran’s nuclear program. The agreement has largely broken down, with both sides still far apart.

President Donald Trump says Iran wants to make a deal, but not the kind of agreement he believes is necessary. Trump has repeatedly said Iran cannot be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed dramatically. The critical waterway is a major route for global oil and gas shipments, and disruptions have contributed to higher fuel prices.

Trump has also threatened military action against Oman, a U.S. ally that has been involved in efforts to negotiate arrangements for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, Trump has ordered a reduction in joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises, citing South Korea’s reluctance to assist with the Iran conflict.

Trump has also dismissed concerns about conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, which has spent more than 240 consecutive days at sea. Reports have raised concerns about sailors’ mental health and supply issues.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, progress on a separate Gaza peace plan is also stalling. Jared Kushner met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the Trump administration works to advance its U.S.-backed proposal.

With the 60-day deadline now expired, the path toward a broader U.S.-Iran agreement remains uncertain.

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