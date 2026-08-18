American Airlines Adding Seat-Back Screens and More Premium Seating to Flights

American Airlines is upgrading its in-flight experience, including bringing seat-back entertainment screens back to its narrow-body jets.

The airline says it plans to install new seat-back screens on all of its narrow-body aircraft.

American moved away from seat-back screens nearly a decade ago, expecting passengers to use their own smartphones and other personal devices for entertainment.

That strategy is now changing as American works to compete with rivals including Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

The airline also plans to add more premium seating to its narrow-body flights, giving passengers additional options for upgraded accommodations.

American expects the upgrades to be completed by the early 2030s.

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