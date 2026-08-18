Avenue 44 down to one lane in Indio starting this week

Drivers on Avenue 44 in Indio should expect delays starting Friday. The city says street improvements between Aztec Street and Golf Center Parkway will run from August 21 through September 9.

Crews will be working on the north side of Avenue 44 as part of a nearby multi-family housing development, and the developer is paying for the work. During construction, eastbound and westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane at times in that stretch.

The city says traffic control will be in place to keep drivers, pedestrians, and construction crews safe. Indio Public Works is asking anyone who travels that route to allow extra time or find an alternate way around while the work is underway.



