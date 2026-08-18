Bellflower market owner says street takeover burglary caused $30,000 in damage

A family-run market in Bellflower suffered thousands of dollars in damage after a large street takeover and burglary early Saturday morning.

The incident happened near the intersection of Bellflower Boulevard and Somerset Boulevard. Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies said more than 100 vehicles were involved in the street takeover.

At the same time, dozens of people allegedly forced their way into A-Z Market and began ransacking the business.

Market co-owner Steven Abdullatif said he watched the break-in unfold through surveillance cameras from his home. He said someone used an electric saw to gain access to the store before a large crowd entered.

Abdullatif said people broke through parts of the store and eventually pulled security cameras from the outside of the building.

When he arrived about an hour later, he said merchandise, broken glass and other debris were scattered throughout the business.

The owner estimates the damage to the store at approximately $30,000, separate from the value of merchandise that was taken.

Abdullatif said his family has operated the business for years and has already paid to replace the damaged glass on the front door. He is now looking for help covering the cost of additional repairs, including damaged countertops and refrigerator doors.

He also said he contacted 911 after watching the surveillance footage. Deputies reportedly faced difficulty reaching the area because vehicles involved in the street takeover were blocking the intersection.

Authorities are also investigating other businesses that were reportedly targeted during street takeovers, including an AutoZone in East Los Angeles.

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