Blythe-Area Pastor Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges in Alleged Sexual Assault of Girl

A 41-year-old pastor who served in the Blythe area has pleaded not guilty to felony charges involving the alleged sexual assault of a girl.

Lino Hernandez of Mesa Verde was arrested last week following an investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department that began in June.

Hernandez faces four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of lewd acts on a minor and one count of forcible penetration.

He was arraigned Tuesday and is being held without bail at the Benoit Detention Center.

A felony settlement conference is scheduled for September 22 at the Blythe courthouse.

Authorities have not released additional details about the alleged victim.

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