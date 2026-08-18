California approves new tire efficiency rules that could limit replacement tire choices

California drivers could soon face fewer options when it comes time to replace their tires.

The California Energy Commission has approved new energy-efficiency standards for replacement tires, making California the first state in the nation to adopt such requirements. The rules are designed to reduce rolling resistance, which can improve a vehicle’s fuel efficiency.

The first phase of the standards will apply to covered replacement tires manufactured on or after January 1, 2029. A stricter second phase is scheduled to begin in 2033. Tires already installed on vehicles and tires manufactured before 2029 will not be affected by the new performance requirements.

State officials say the standards could ultimately save drivers money by reducing fuel or energy consumption. The California Energy Commission estimates the regulations could provide significant fuel-cost savings over the life of a set of tires.

But tire manufacturers and industry representatives are warning that the new standards could increase costs for consumers.

A Goodyear spokesperson said the stricter requirements could eliminate about 70% of the replacement tires currently sold in California by 2033. Industry representatives have also warned that some consumers could face significantly higher costs.

The new standards focus on rolling resistance while also establishing wet-grip requirements intended to maintain tire safety and traction.

The rules stem from a California law passed in 2003 directing the Energy Commission to establish minimum efficiency standards for replacement tires.

For California drivers, the changes won't happen immediately, but the selection of replacement tires available in the state could look considerably different by 2033.

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